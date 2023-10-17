Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Buttler urges England to keep the faith after Afghanistan blow

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW DELHI, OCT 16: England captain Jos Buttler said the defending champions must show their resolve and believe they can turn their faltering World Cup campaign around after a shock 69-run defeat by Afghanistan on Sunday.
A first loss to Afghanistan in any format left England with only one win from their first three matches in the tournament and with little room for error in their remaining six group games.
Afghanistan punished a slack bowling display to reach 284 all out before dismissing England for 215. Harry Brook was the only batsman to offer much resistance as he top-scored with 66.
"It's a big setback obviously. Before the tournament starts you have a different idea of how the first three games would pan out," said Buttler.
"We've got to show a lot of character, a lot of resilience within the team and most of all a lot of belief.  "There was a lot of excellent players in there and we haven't played well enough today but we must keep that belief."
He added: "It's not been the way we wanted to start the competition, but this is the situation we find ourselves in and we're going to have to play some of our best cricket moving forward."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Buttler urges England to keep the faith after Afghanistan blow
ISD to inaugurate Barca Academy in Dhaka
ICC head confident of 'outstanding' World Cup despite crowd concerns
South Africa won't be 'arrogant' against Dutch at World Cup
Bangabandhu, Bangamata primary football tournament begins in Rajshahi
Int'l Taekwondo C’ship begins on Thursday
Bangladesh, Maldives lock horns today
Liton, BCB sorry on bizarre reaction to journos


Latest News
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP Commissioner
35 fishermen arrested for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka Wednesday
BNP's fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader
Iran warns 'time running out' for political solution in Gaza war
Australia earn victory in their 3rd game against Sri Lanka
Arab League chief demands end to Gaza military operations
Youth killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Rajshahi
Elderly man electrocuted in Bagerhat
PM to open Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line on Nov 12
Most Read News
Biden: Gaza occupation would be 'big mistake'
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Metro rail services resume after 3-day
Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality
Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hrs: UN
Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city
UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft