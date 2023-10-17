Buttler urges England to keep the faith after Afghanistan blow

NEW DELHI, OCT 16: England captain Jos Buttler said the defending champions must show their resolve and believe they can turn their faltering World Cup campaign around after a shock 69-run defeat by Afghanistan on Sunday.A first loss to Afghanistan in any format left England with only one win from their first three matches in the tournament and with little room for error in their remaining six group games.Afghanistan punished a slack bowling display to reach 284 all out before dismissing England for 215. Harry Brook was the only batsman to offer much resistance as he top-scored with 66."It's a big setback obviously. Before the tournament starts you have a different idea of how the first three games would pan out," said Buttler."We've got to show a lot of character, a lot of resilience within the team and most of all a lot of belief. "There was a lot of excellent players in there and we haven't played well enough today but we must keep that belief."He added: "It's not been the way we wanted to start the competition, but this is the situation we find ourselves in and we're going to have to play some of our best cricket moving forward." �AFP