ISD to inaugurate Barca Academy in Dhaka

Bar�a Academy, the official football school of FC Barcelona, is kicking off in Bangladesh as International School Dhaka (ISD) has formed a partnership to bring the Academy to the country.The leading school is about to launch its Autumn Training Camp, featuring a sell-out crowd of students from ISD and other schools, all of whom will benefit from the expert training of Bar�a Academy coaches. Two coaches from Bar�a Academy - Joel Linas, Technical Coordinator, and Gorka Pujol, Head Coach - are coming to Dhaka to train the children. The Autumn Training Camp kicks off on the sporting facilities of ISD field on October 22 that will run throughout the week of the month.The international partnership comes as part of the school's newly implemented 'ISD 2.0' strategy and commitment beyond classroom activities. The initiative will create opportunities for the whole community - students, educators, parents, and local people - to engage with Bar�a Academy in ISD's world-class facilities.The Autumn Training Camp will allow everyone - girls and boys between the ages of 6 and 17 years - to participate. These children will have the ball at their feet and learn everything that has turned FC Barcelona into a world-leading name in the football arena. The camp promises to combine FC Barcelona's acclaimed training approach and instill in the club's core values. It will be a unique experience for children to learn the same methodology which has led numerous players to become the best in the world.