Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South Africa won't be 'arrogant' against Dutch at World Cup

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

DHARAMSALA, OCT 16: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma insists his team cannot afford to be "arrogant or loud" when they face the Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, wary of the shock defeat they suffered against the Dutch at the World T20 last year.

South Africa are on a high at this tournament, piling up runs and coasting to comfortable wins over Sri Lanka and five-time champions Australia.

However, memories of the 13-run loss to the Dutch in Adelaide at the T20 showpiece in November 2022, when the Proteas failed to chase down a modest 158, are still raw.

Eight of the South African team who played in that game are likely to feature Tuesday at the picturesque Himalayan venue of Dharamsala as the third round of group games wraps up.

Bavuma was determined on Monday to stress that his team should be the stronger in the longer 50-over format.

"We definitely won't be taking them lightly. There was a T20 World Cup last year, a 50-over World Cup now," said the captain.

"Different format, different ask in terms of your skills, being able to do your skills for a longer period of time. So, I think that's something that I think we all need to appreciate."

In one-day clashes, South Africa enjoy a convincing 6-0 winning record.

Two of those wins -- by eight wickets in Benoni and 146 runs at Johannesburg -- earlier this year assured South Africa of a spot at the World Cup.

Those results took the Dutch into the qualifying tournament instead.

"We played them in South Africa and our victories there were emphatic," added Bavuma.

"I think in terms of the confidence and belief within the team without us being arrogant or loud about it I think it's still up there.

"We still respect opposition, not just Netherlands, but any opposition. We'll be coming into the game with the same mindset that we had against Sri Lanka and that we had against Australia."

South Africa have never made a Cricket World Cup final, falling at the semi-finals on four occasions.
However, they have looked impressive so far India.

Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all cracked centuries in a tournament record 428 against Sri Lanka in a 102-run win.

De Kock made another century in the 134-run mauling of a misfiring Australian team.

South Africa's biggest challenge on Tuesday could come from the weather. A chance of rain is forecast alongside temperatures around the 18-degree (64 Fahrenheit) mark.

When South Africa beat Australia in Lucknow last Thursday, it was a steamy 35 degrees.

Also of concern in Dharamsala is the outfield which was described as "poor" by England skipper Jos Buttler and deemed only as "average" by the International Cricket Council.

"I think the field is a bit patchy," said Bavuma.

"We did have a fielding practice last night and to be honest it didn't play as bad as it really looked - but I guess we'll see how it goes within the game.

"We have spoken about trying to be a bit more cautious. Maybe changing your diving technique, I don't know how easy that is to do when you are in the heat of the moment."     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Buttler urges England to keep the faith after Afghanistan blow
ISD to inaugurate Barca Academy in Dhaka
ICC head confident of 'outstanding' World Cup despite crowd concerns
South Africa won't be 'arrogant' against Dutch at World Cup
Bangabandhu, Bangamata primary football tournament begins in Rajshahi
Int'l Taekwondo C’ship begins on Thursday
Bangladesh, Maldives lock horns today
Liton, BCB sorry on bizarre reaction to journos


Latest News
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP Commissioner
35 fishermen arrested for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka Wednesday
BNP's fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader
Iran warns 'time running out' for political solution in Gaza war
Australia earn victory in their 3rd game against Sri Lanka
Arab League chief demands end to Gaza military operations
Youth killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Rajshahi
Elderly man electrocuted in Bagerhat
PM to open Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line on Nov 12
Most Read News
Biden: Gaza occupation would be 'big mistake'
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Metro rail services resume after 3-day
Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality
Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hrs: UN
Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city
UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft