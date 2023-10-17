Bangabandhu, Bangamata primary football tournament begins in Rajshahi

Bangabandhu Gold cup and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Football Tournament-2023 began on Monday.Rajshahi divisional office of the Department of Primary Education (DPE) is hosting the three-day tournament for both the boys and girls students aimed at flourishing their latent talents at Liberation War Memorial Stadium in the city.A total of eight boys' teams from all eight districts under the division are taking part in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup, while another eight girls teams for Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup.Final matches and closing ceremony of the tournament were held amid much enthusiasm and fanfare.Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended and addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest, while Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi division Jasim Uddin Haider and Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range Saiful Islam spoke as special guests with Deputy Director of DPE Muhammad Sanaullah in the chair.In his remarks, Mayor Liton said more talented football players are expected to come out from the tournament and they will play in national teams.He added that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing diversified programmes to elevate the country's sports sector. �BSS