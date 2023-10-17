Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu, Bangamata primary football tournament begins in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Bangabandhu, Bangamata primary football tournament begins in Rajshahi

Bangabandhu, Bangamata primary football tournament begins in Rajshahi

Bangabandhu Gold cup and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Football Tournament-2023 began on Monday.

Rajshahi divisional office of the Department of Primary Education (DPE) is hosting the three-day tournament for both the boys and girls students aimed at flourishing their latent talents at Liberation War Memorial Stadium in the city.

A total of eight boys' teams from all eight districts under the division are taking part in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup, while another eight girls teams for Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup.

Final matches and closing ceremony of the tournament were held amid much enthusiasm and fanfare.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended and addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest, while Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi division Jasim Uddin Haider and Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range Saiful Islam spoke as special guests with Deputy Director of DPE Muhammad Sanaullah in the chair.

In his remarks, Mayor Liton said more talented football players are expected to come out from the tournament and they will play in national teams.

He added that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing diversified programmes to elevate the country's sports sector.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Buttler urges England to keep the faith after Afghanistan blow
ISD to inaugurate Barca Academy in Dhaka
ICC head confident of 'outstanding' World Cup despite crowd concerns
South Africa won't be 'arrogant' against Dutch at World Cup
Bangabandhu, Bangamata primary football tournament begins in Rajshahi
Int'l Taekwondo C’ship begins on Thursday
Bangladesh, Maldives lock horns today
Liton, BCB sorry on bizarre reaction to journos


Latest News
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP Commissioner
35 fishermen arrested for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka Wednesday
BNP's fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader
Iran warns 'time running out' for political solution in Gaza war
Australia earn victory in their 3rd game against Sri Lanka
Arab League chief demands end to Gaza military operations
Youth killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Rajshahi
Elderly man electrocuted in Bagerhat
PM to open Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line on Nov 12
Most Read News
Biden: Gaza occupation would be 'big mistake'
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Metro rail services resume after 3-day
Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality
Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hrs: UN
Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city
UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft