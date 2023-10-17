Video
Int'l Taekwondo C’ship begins on Thursday

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Sports Reporter

The first edition of the Open International Taekwondo Championship is set to begin at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Pratishthan (BKSP) in Savar on Thursday.
 
The three-day international championship will be participated by some 750 athletes (375 locals and 375 foreigners) and 100 referees and officials. The athletes from Afghanistan, Thailand, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Malaysia will be playing there.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will inaugurate the tournament as the chief guest of the inaugural programme on Friday. South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young Sik will be there as a special guest.

In this regard, a press meet held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in Dhaka on Monday.

The president of Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal and general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana were present there.

The general secretary of BTF said that the host Bangladesh was targeting to win at least ten gold medals in the championship.

 He said that they had trained the athletes for the championship for many days and that he was confident of winning more than ten gold medals.

He also said that there would be 136 gold medal events.




