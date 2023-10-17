Bangladesh, Maldives lock horns today

Bangladesh and the Maldives national football teams are locking horns in a vital match of the qualifying stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka at 5:45 pm today (Tuesday).Although it is a pre-qualifying stage match, winning it is a very important factor for Bangladesh. The disciples of Javier Fernandez will need to win it to play the next round of the qualifying stage of the World Cup.If the boys can win the match against the Maldives today, they will get the opportunity to play at least six international matches. Besides, they will also qualify for the AFC Asia Cup.Bangladesh boys just returned home on Tuesday following a 1-1 match against the Maldives in the away match. Jamal Bhuiyan and co will play the home match today.The hosts are eager to win the match and make it to the next stage of qualifying round.The coaches and skippers from both sides were talking to the media men on Monday regarding their preparation and expectations.The Maldives coach Ali Sujain expressed his observation that the home side would be under pressure while playing at home. He said, "Bangladesh has more pressure at home. Because there will be more expectations on them here. They will play under the pressure of that expectation. On the other hand, we're going to play pressure-free. So we're putting ourselves ahead."Regarding the strategy, he said, "We play less on long passes. We try to play passing football. It means we can keep the ball to ourselves. We are hopeful of doing well here."On the other hand, Bangladesh head coach Javier Fernandez was considering the match a final match. He said, "We've played against our opponents at their home ground recently. We also practiced back home. We came from behind to play a draw match in Male. We are going to play the match with positive attitudes.""The draw at the opponent's ground made us more confident. We will be playing in front of our home fans and we are looking forward to doing well in the game," said the coach.Disciple Jamal Bhuiyan too said that the match was important for them and they were going to keep that in mind while playing. He said, "The match is very important for the national team. It can be considered the final match of the year for Bangladesh. We're going to play to win."