Liton, BCB sorry on bizarre reaction to journos

Bangladeshi wicketkeeper batter Liton Das created awkward situation with journalists at Conrad Pune Hotel lobby on Sunday. The opener and the BCB expressed apologies for 'unexpected incident' on the following day.The Bangladesh team is now in Pune to play against India after couple of massive defeats against England and New Zealand though they got the winning start in the event beating Afghanistan. The players had no practice on Sunday and journalists from Bangladesh were waiting for the cricketers at hotel lobby. Liton, who scored 0 and 16 in earlier two matches, lost his temper all on a sudden when journalists tried to speak with him. He went to security guards and hotel managers and asked them to oust journalists from the hotel. Hotel management then requested journalists to go away.Liton beg apologies for his misconduct on the following day. "I am extremely sorry for the unexpected incident took place yesterday at team hotel. There were too many journalists and I couldn't understand. I am sorry for the sudden incidence. I am always respectful to media. The contribution of journalists on the advancement of Bangladesh's cricket is undeniable," Liton wrote on his official facebook page.Bangladesh Team Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon also apologized on behalf of the BCB. He said, "Inconsistence with the bat has both physical and mental pressure and he possibly did something like that from that pressure. I, on behalf of the Bangladesh Cricket Team and the BCB, saying 'sorry' to you and urging you to take it positively"."So far I know whether Liton or any other Bangladeshi cricketer did such things earlier. I don't think that he is an arrogant boy. He said me that 'Sir, I didn't do that for any specific reason. I was not feeling comfort' things happen when a team continues losing," he added.Former Bangladesh skipper urged the journalists to keep supporting Bangladesh in the next six matches of the World Cup. He also informed about the update of Shakib Al Hasan's injury."Shakib is gradually getting fit. We can't predict the complete scenario since he still couldn't come to the ground. He will bat tomorrow and will run for a while. After those we will understand the actual condition. But we are hopeful to get him fit before the match," Sujon expressed his hope."Pain may back as his tissue of muscle torn. In such cases players feel pain while walking but Shakib has no such problems. Shakib wants to play but it's depending on his fitness and clearance from the physio," he added further.The Bangladesh-India match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19.