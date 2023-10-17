Video
Messi's Miami to tour China

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

MIAMI, OCT 16: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will play two games in China next month as the club looks to cash in on the signing of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Miami missed out in a place in the MLS playoffs and will conclude the regular-season campaign against Charlotte on October 21.
That leaves November free of games for the club but some players, like Messi, will be looking to keep in shape ahead of World Cup qualifiers and national team games in late November.
The team will play two Chinese Super League teams in friendly matches, first facing Qingdao Hainiu on November 5 before playing against Chengdu Rongcheng three days later.
"We're very excited to continue to expand our club's global reach, bringing our team to play in front of incredible fans across the globe," said Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi.
"This is a special opportunity to share the passion as we reach new audiences and put ourselves on display in new places and we're looking forward to beginning this adventure."
Messi's arrival at Miami in July saw the club massively increase its social media followers globally while on the field the team won its first trophy with a Leagues Cup triumph in August.
But the busy schedule caught up with Miami and with Messi missing several games, the team's playoff push faltered.    �AFP




