BSC Ansar Camp inaugurated in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 16: State Minister for Shipping and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP inaugurated the BSC Ansar Camp at the Kaibalyadham site owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation on Sunday.In order to strengthen security, an Ansar camp and 3 guard posts have been set up at Kaibalyadham with the technical assistance of Chittagong Drydock Limited.Among others, Senior Secretary of Shipping Ministry Md Mostafa Kamal, Managing Director of BSC Commodore Md Ziaul Haque, Managing Director of Chittagong Drydock Limited, Assistant Commissioner land (Kattli Circle), Commandant of Chittagong District Ansar, Zone Commander of Chittagong Ansar North and members of the BSC Board of Directors were also present in the inauguration ceremony.Mohammad Ashraful Amin, Deputy Secretary and General Manager (Administration), BSC performed the responsibility of inauguration ceremony.