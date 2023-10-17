FBCCI, EU keen to strengthen bilateral trade

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country, and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to bolster trade relations between the two sides.EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam expressed their commitment to strengthen the bilateral trade relations during a courtesy meeting held on Monday at FBCCI office in Gulshan, Dhaka, said a media release.FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam expressed his gratitude to the EU for their support to the country's difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also conveyed his sincere appreciation to the EU for providing Bangladesh an additional three-year GSP transition till 2029, it reads.This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's diplomatic relations with the European Union, Mahbubul Alam said underscoring the enduring commitment to friendship between the two sides, the press release said.He highlighted the EU's significance as the largest export destination for Bangladesh, accounting for approximately 45 percent of the country's total exports in 2022-23, particularly from readymade garments (RMG) and frozen food sectors.Alam lauded the EU's dedication to climate action in Bangladesh and its support for investment in environmentally friendly technologies. This support encompasses climate-smart infrastructures, renewable energy, resilient supply chains, improved water management, human resource management, coastal barriers, industrial pollution control, and food security, it reads.Furthermore, he called upon the EU to ensure that the proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) considers the needs of developing countries like Bangladesh to secure GSP+ status.Alam sought the EU's guidance in formulating and implementing carbon reduction policies. He expressed his appreciation for the EU's humanitarian assistance to face problems of Rohingya refugees and sought EU support in repatriating them to Myanmar.EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Whiteley conveyed his greetings and best wishes to Mahbubul Alam during his tenure as FBCCI president and reiterated the EU's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the European Union.Ambassador Whiteley further mentioned the importance of EU's active collaboration with Bangladesh on youth skill development and addressing climate change-related issues.FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Shomi Kaiser, Md. Munir Hossain, Directors and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.