BB sells $3.75b to banks in three months amid persistent dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank (BB) sold $3.75 billion to scheduled banks between July 1 and October 8 this year as the country's banks were struggling with severe dollar crisis causing difficulty for banks to settle L/Cs against import bills.This substantial dollar intervention exerted a notable pressure in the country's foreign exchange reserve, which, in line with IMF guidelines, plummeted to below $21.07 billion on October 8.Presently, the net reserve at Bangladesh Bank is $17 billion. The reserve was $41.8 billion on June 30, 2022 and $46.2 billion in September 2021.Over the past two financial years, a total of $21.12 billion was drawn from the reserves, with $13.5 billion released in FY23 and $7.62 billion in FY22, meaning approximately $25 billion being utilised in the past 27 months.Experts raised concerns about the sustained dollar sales, cautioning that while it might temporarily address the current crisis, it could exacerbate the situation in the future. In FY23, Bangladesh Bank withdrew approximately Tk 1.45 lakh crore and Tk 82,300 crore in FY22 through dollar sales.Therefore, the banking sector also witnessed persistent liquidity shortage. Settling high import payments was the main reason for the depletion of the foreign exchange reserve, BB officials said. The situation was further compounded by sluggish growth in remittances and export earnings.Remittance inflow dropped from $1.59 billion in August to $1.34 billion in September, marking the lowest since April 2020 when the Covid pandemic had prompted a global and domestic shutdown.Remittance edged up to $21.43 billion in FY23 compared with $21.03 billion in FY22. Bangladesh's export earnings in July-August of FY24 rose by 9 per cent to $8.85 billion compared with $8.11 billion in the same period of FY23.Due to severe dollar crisis, banks encountered difficulties in settling import payments and opening L/Cs. Since April 2022, the government and Bangladesh Bank have implemented a series of measures to curb a significant growth of imports.In the first two months of FY24, the country's import payments declined by 22.3 per cent to $9.86 billion compared with $12.69 billion in the same period in the previous year.The current dollar shortage has already forced the government to secure $4.7 billion in loans from the International Monetary Fund over a period of three years.Bangladesh Bank in its new monetary policy statement said it would adopt a market-based and unified exchange rate regime, allowing the exchange rate to be determined by market forces.Besides, BB has also decided to compile and publish gross international reserves in line with the BPM6 (Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual, 6th edition). Currently, BB is selling dollars at Tk 110.5 a dollar, which is also the inter-bank dollar rate.