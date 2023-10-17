Video
Fashion graduates asked to prepare in line with global needs

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan has called upon the graduates to prepare themselves with the knowledge and skills in line with the evolving demands of global markets.

"In this era of disruptive technologies and artificial intelligence, new opportunities are being created which require knowledge and skills to suit the job market demands," he said.

Faruque also said by doing so, they can unlock their potential and contribute to both personal growth and the prosperity of Bangladesh.

The BGMEA president made the remarks while addressing the 'BUFT International Model United Nations 2023' as the chief guest yesterday, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The conference, organised by BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) on its campus, was also attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor (VC) of BUFT Ayub Nabi Khan, Head of United Nations Information Center (UNIC) Dr. Md.Moniruzzaman, Chief of Mission, International Organization for Migration- UN Migration Abdussattor Esoev, faculties and students of the university.

Faruque emphasized the importance and role of youth who through their ideas, determination, and visionary outlook would contribute to crafting a better world.

He urged them to gain knowledge of innovative technologies, particularly in the context of addressing climate change, which poses a significant threat to the planet and its inhabitants.

Recognizing the youth as a valuable resource, he said the apparel industry needs young talents who would contribute to leading the industry sustainably.

"Bangladesh is proud to have the highest number of green garment factories in the world, with 203 factories already certified green by the USGBC," he noted.

Faruque stated that the industry is committed to advancing sustainability and the circular economy with graduates playing a pivotal role in these efforts.    �BSS



Fashion graduates asked to prepare in line with global needs
