BGMEA Prez for simplifying business procedure, enhanced policy support

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Correspondent

President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Faruque Hassan has underscored the need for more simplification of business procedures, diversifying exports, and investment in technology to enhance productivity and competitiveness in industrial sector.

Speaking at meeting for exchanging views recently organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), he called for government policy support to align with evolving global business dynamics.

Pointing to impressive progress made by Bangladesh in different socioeconomic fronts driven by the industrial sector, he said the country has more potential to deliver.

Faruque Hassan highlighted the ever-changing landscape of customer preferences, emerging technologies, and global economic shifts that significantly impact business dynamics, making it imperative for industries to adapt change and stay competitive in the global market.

The meeting, chaired by FBCCI President MahbubulAlam, was also joined by   Md. Saiful Islam, President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); Md Sameer Sattar, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI); Mohammad Ali Khokon, President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA).

Md. Munir Hossain, Vice President, FBCCI; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice President, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Omar Hazzaz, President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) also attended the meeting.

They had discussions about the current state of global trade, its impacts on export sector, strategies to address challenges, and steps to further promote trade and business in the country.

The business leaders underscored the important role of industrial development in realizing the vision of a more developed Bangladesh and stressed the need for creating a business-friendly environment to boost trade and investment.

They also underlined the importance of developing infrastructure to meet the growing demand of the expanding trading sector.

 They especially emphasized on removing obstacles from the way of expediting business and industrial growth.




