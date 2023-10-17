‘IMF urged to reduce reserve requirement below $20bn to get next loan installment’

Bangladesh has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lower the requirement of foreign exchange reserves at $20 billion at Bangladesh Bank as a condition of releasing the second installment of the $4.7 billion loans; an official of Bangladesh Bank said Monday.The request was made to visiting IMF delegation that reviewed with Bangladesh officials progress in meeting the minimum conditions.Despite different measures taken including cutting unnecessary and luxury goods imports, in last three months, gross reserves declined by $2.58 billion and now lower than $18 billion.Two main sources of foreign exchange earnings -inward remittances saw a record decline to $1.34 billion in September and export earnings failed to achieve the target.Considering the situation the central bank proposed the IMF mission led by Rahul Anand to revise the reserves down to $20 billion.Under the terms of the $4.7 billion IMF loan, the actual reserves were supposed to be at $24.46 billion in last June and $25.30 billion in September. At the end of December the country must maintain at least $26.81 billion in net reserves.The net forex reserves are now less than $18 billion, according to calculations of Dr Zahid Hussain, a former lead economist of World Bank's Dhaka office.However, the IMF also suggested BB fix to fix exchange rate of US dollars on competitive market price, which is now being set by Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) in consultation with BB.The central bank earlier relaxed the exchange rate of US dollar gradually to be at Tk112 per dollar.Economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur said Bangladesh has to maintain strict monitoring of trade-based money laundering cutting unnecessary imports to check the downslide. �UNB