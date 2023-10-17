Video
ICSB recognizes Robi with Gold award in telco category

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Business Desk

ICSB recognizes Robi with Gold award in telco category

ICSB recognizes Robi with Gold award in telco category

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) has recognized Robi Axiata Ltd with the Gold award in Telecommunications category at the National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2022 event held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Robi's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer and Company Secretary, Shahed Alam, received the award on behalf of the company from Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Chairman, Capital Market Stabilization Fund and Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Md. Nojibur Rahman.

ICSB's President, Mohammad Asad Ullah, FCS, Senior Vice President, M Nurul Alam, and Robi's Vice President, Company Secretariat, Md. Shahidur Rahman FCS, General Manager, Media and Communication, Niaz Mohammad Siddiqui, and Manager, Finance, Khondakar Nasir Uddin Mahmud FCS were also present on the occasion.

Robi Axiata Limited ("Robi") is a public limited company, where Asian telecom giant, Axiata Group Berhad, based in Malaysia, holds the majority shareholding (61.82%). Aside from the public shareholders (10%), the global telecom giant, Bharti Airtel, headquartered in New Delhi, India, holds 28.18% of shares in the company. Robi is the second largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh creating new digital experiences for the people of the country.



ICSB recognizes Robi with Gold award in telco category


