Infinix unveils special shopping week at Daraz

Youth loving smartphone brand Infinix unveils a special week for shopping lovers at Daraz, the largest online shopping destination of Bangladesh. The Infinix Super Brand Parade will allow customers to get special discount, and 0% EMI along with official brand warranty.Starting from 16th October, this campaign will run till 21st October providing discount up to 2500 Tk to of all Note, HOT, and Smart series smartphones. Additionally, during social media live, there will be buy one win one opportunity. Customers and fans are requested to keep an eye on Infinix's official Facebook page to capture that special moment, says a press release.Under the Note, HOT, and smart series there are Note 30 Pro, Note 30, Note 12 Pro, Note 12, Note 12 20223, HOT 30, HOT 30i, HOT 12 Play, and Smart 7 models are available at Daraz. Please visit the link to know the details: https://www.daraz. com. bd/shop/infinix-bd/Another campaign on the occasion of Durga Puza is online till 20th October.Upon buying any phone from Infinix's Note series from 1st to 20th October, 2023, customers will avail the chance to be 'Lakhpoti'. For participating in this 'Lakhpoti' campaign, customers have to do an SMS to 26969 with specific data like IMEI number and shop code. Also, there will be sure cashback for all Note series buyers from Infinix.Details will be available in Infinix outlets all over the country.