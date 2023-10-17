Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Infinix unveils special shopping week at Daraz

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Youth loving smartphone brand Infinix unveils a special week for shopping lovers at Daraz, the largest online shopping destination of Bangladesh. The Infinix Super Brand Parade will allow customers to get special discount, and 0% EMI along with official brand warranty.
Starting from 16th October, this campaign will run till 21st October providing discount up to 2500 Tk to of all Note, HOT, and Smart series smartphones. Additionally, during social media live, there will be buy one win one opportunity. Customers and fans are requested to keep an eye on Infinix's official Facebook page to capture that special moment, says a press release.
Under the Note, HOT, and smart series there are Note 30 Pro, Note 30, Note 12 Pro, Note 12, Note 12 20223, HOT 30, HOT 30i, HOT 12 Play, and Smart 7 models are available at Daraz. Please visit the link to know the details: https://www.daraz. com. bd/shop/infinix-bd/
Another campaign on the occasion of Durga Puza is online till 20th October.
Upon buying any phone from Infinix's Note series from 1st to 20th October, 2023, customers will avail the chance to be 'Lakhpoti'. For participating in this 'Lakhpoti' campaign, customers have to do an SMS to 26969 with specific data like IMEI number and shop code. Also, there will be sure cashback for all Note series buyers from Infinix.
Details will be available in Infinix outlets all over the country.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BSC Ansar Camp inaugurated in Chattogram
FBCCI, EU keen to strengthen bilateral trade
BB sells $3.75b to banks in three months amid persistent dollar crisis
Fashion graduates asked to prepare in line with global needs
BGMEA Prez for simplifying business procedure, enhanced policy support
‘IMF urged to reduce reserve requirement below $20bn to get next loan installment’
EU carbon emission rules set to rattle Pak’s export sector
ICSB recognizes Robi with Gold award in telco category


Latest News
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP Commissioner
35 fishermen arrested for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka Wednesday
BNP's fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader
Iran warns 'time running out' for political solution in Gaza war
Australia earn victory in their 3rd game against Sri Lanka
Arab League chief demands end to Gaza military operations
Youth killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Rajshahi
Elderly man electrocuted in Bagerhat
PM to open Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line on Nov 12
Most Read News
Biden: Gaza occupation would be 'big mistake'
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Metro rail services resume after 3-day
Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality
Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hrs: UN
Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city
UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft