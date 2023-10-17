Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Online directory of Bogura light engineering sector launched

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

Online directory of Bogura light engineering sector launched

Online directory of Bogura light engineering sector launched

The Light Engineering Association of Bogura, in association with the Bogura municipality has launched the first ever online directory of the workshops and entrepreneurs of local light engineering sector.

The launching ceremony held at the Naz Garden Inn, Bogura on Monday.

This initiative has been facilitated by PRABRIDDHI, a local economic development (LED) project jointly funded by Switzerland and the Government of Bangladesh, says a press release.

The primary purpose of this platform is to disseminate information about the products and services offered by the sector, while also providing contact details of the companies. In doing so, it aims to establish a vital connection between potential customers and the producers and service providers in the sector.
Based on the learning and experiences derived from a comprehensive Rapid Economic Appraisal (REA) process conducted in Bogura municipality in 2022, PRABRIDDHI had set its sights on initiating a digital transformation within the Light Engineering (LE) sector in Bogura. This initiative resulted the facilitation of an online directory for the workshops and entrepreneurs operating in the Bogura Light Engineering sector.

Speaking at the event, Rezaul Karim Badsha, Mayor of Bogura, expressed his keen optimism and stated that he views this online directory as a vital tool for the prosperity of the Light Engineering sector of Bogura. He believes that this digital initiative will pave the way for a future brimming with opportunities, growth, and progress in the beloved city, fostering innovation and raising industry standards.

Markus Ehmann, team leader of PRABRIDDHI, has expressed his enthusiasm and strong belief that the directory shall act as a catalyst for success by uniting workshops and entrepreneurs, opening doors to innovation and raising the bar for a future filled with growth and prosperity for the LE sector of Bogura.

Co-implemented by Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, the PRABRIDDHI project is currently being implemented in six municipalities - Bogura, Jashore, Shibganj, Bhairab, Dinajpur and Kushtia.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BSC Ansar Camp inaugurated in Chattogram
FBCCI, EU keen to strengthen bilateral trade
BB sells $3.75b to banks in three months amid persistent dollar crisis
Fashion graduates asked to prepare in line with global needs
BGMEA Prez for simplifying business procedure, enhanced policy support
‘IMF urged to reduce reserve requirement below $20bn to get next loan installment’
EU carbon emission rules set to rattle Pak’s export sector
ICSB recognizes Robi with Gold award in telco category


Latest News
Remain alert so that people are not misled by rumours: DMP Commissioner
35 fishermen arrested for violating hilsa fishing ban in Meghna
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka Wednesday
BNP's fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader
Iran warns 'time running out' for political solution in Gaza war
Australia earn victory in their 3rd game against Sri Lanka
Arab League chief demands end to Gaza military operations
Youth killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Rajshahi
Elderly man electrocuted in Bagerhat
PM to open Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line on Nov 12
Most Read News
Biden: Gaza occupation would be 'big mistake'
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Metro rail services resume after 3-day
Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality
Jubo League leader gunned down in Jashore
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hrs: UN
Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city
UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft