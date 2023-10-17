Project Oxygen: Let’s unite for a greener future

Established in 2011, KK Foundation (KKF) is an independent nonprofit charity, dedicated to bringing about better lives for the underprivileged people in Bangladesh.





KKF mainly works to transform the lives of underprivileged people and create a future where everyone has the means to lead a life of dignity and long-term prosperity. Through quality education, healthy food, safe water, shelter and sanitation, KKF aims to bring qualitative changes in the lives of the deprived people. KKF also empowers educated unemployed youth, women, and marginalized farmers to participate in income-generating activities for a better future.







Besides its well-intentioned humanitarian aids, KK Foundation also involves itself in several environmental activities to create a sustainable future for the betterment of humanity.





Project Oxygen is one of those projects where KKF tries to guarantee a greener planet by planting trees in various locations all over the country.







This year, on 15 September, under 'Project Oxygen,' the volunteers of KK Foundation planted 3000 trees in Shyamnagar, Satkhira, a cyclone prone region. Among the 3,000 trees planted are Kadbel, Amlaki, Cedar, Lambu, Mahogany, Rangan, Alkananda, Neem, Safeda and Guava.







As Satkhira is a coastal area, the salinity of the soil is high. As a result, salt-tolerant plants are favored.





These trees have been planted in 35 different places of ShyamnagarUpazila with priority given to schools and colleges. Napitkhali Govt Primary School, Sora Laxmikhali Govt Primary School, 50 No. Gabura Govt Primary School, Sora Govt Primary School, 51 No Jelekhali Govt Primary School, 52 No. Dumuria Govt Primary School, Chandnimukha Mannan Memorial Secondary School, Gabura Darussunnah Dakhil Madrasah, Nizamia Dakhil Madrasah, Munshiganj Govt Technical College are some of the educational institutions KK Foundation have made part of this project. Our volunteers also planted trees in the premises of Fatima Kandari Jame Masjid and Jalekhali Sarvajanin Durga Temple.







The volunteers split into two teams to plant the trees. Trees were planted in 18 locations by Team A and the rest were done by Team B.





Local NGO of Satkhira, 'LEDARS' provided field level assistance during the project.







Engineer Abul Kalam Trust and Give Bangladesh Foundation gave the support to make the event successful.