Global markets wary as Italy budget targets tax cuts

MILAN, Oct 16: A year after her first budget drew praise for its prudence, Italy's Giorgia Meloni set out her 2024 plans Monday amid market fears over a loosening of the purse strings.The far-right leader and her coalition partners agreed around 24 billion euros ($25 billion) in new measures focused on support for households and businesses still struggling with inflation, as well as helping women back to work after having children.After a cabinet meeting to agree the plans, Meloni said it was a budget that was "very serious and realistic and which does not waste resources, but concentrates them on the main priorities".These priorities, financed with 15.7 billion euros in additional debt and unspecified spending cuts, are intended to "defend the purchasing power of families", she told reporters.But the largesse comes despite a declining economic outlook for the eurozone's third largest economy, with Rome having forecast last month lower than expected growth.And the government now expects a deficit of 4.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, up from 3.7 percent estimated previously.The market response to that announcement was immediate, with a sharp increase in the cost of Italy's borrowing costs.The election of Meloni, the leader of the post-Fascist Brothers of Italy party, in September 2022 prompted alarm among financial markets wary of a radical change of direction.She drew praise for her cautious first budget, but commentators have warned of risks ahead as she and her partners seek to fulfil expensive promises, particularly ahead of European Parliament elections next year.Nicola Nobile from Oxford Economics said Meloni's government, which includes Matteo Salvini's far-right League, was showing its "true colours" with a "sharp shift in fiscal strategy"."The decision not to maintain a conservative fiscal approach will keep financial markets very nervous," he said.The budget plans include renewing a reduction in salary contributions for those earning up to 35,000 euros a year, at a cost of around 10 billion euros.As part of a wider plan of tax reform, the government also wants to merge first two tax brackets, meaning those earning up to 28,000 euros a year will pay a rate of 23 percent, down from 25 percent.Meloni, a self-described "Christian mother", also outlined more support for working mothers, as she attempts to boost Italy's low birth rate.She said women with at least two children will be exempted from social security contributions, and promised "free" nursery places from the second child.Companies that hire mothers, young people and those who previously benefited from the "citizenship income" -- an anti-poverty measure that Meloni axed this year -- will also pay reduced corporation tax."We want to dismantle the narrative that says that giving birth is a disincentive to work," Meloni said.Italy must send its budget to the European Commission for approval, but economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, one of the most moderate and pro-European representatives of the League, has said it is not Brussels that worries him."What scares me is not the assessment of the EU but those of the markets who buy public debt," he said in mid-September."Every morning I wake up and I have a problem -- I have to sell (Italy's) public debt and I have to convince people to have confidence."However, the increase in the deficit is mainly linked to ballooning costs of so-called superbonus scheme, a tax incentive to boost measures to make homes more energy efficient introduced in 2020, which Meloni said would cost another 20 billion euros next year."The drift in Italy's deficit, to which the markets strongly reacted, is largely due to the superbonus bill, which isn't the responsibility of the current government," said Gilles Moec, chief economist at Axa group.However, he told AFP: "We do not detect any real desire on the part of Meloni's government to control the deficit by renouncing certain electoral promises, such as the reduction in the tax burden."As a result of the government's plans, Italy's debt is forecast only slightly to reduce, from 140.2 percent of GDP in 2023 to 139.6 percent in 2026.