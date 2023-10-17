Honor 90 smartphone launches in BD market

Video
Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

In Bangladesh, the popular smartphone brand Honor has officially launched in the market. Along with this launch, they introduced the Honor 90 smartphone, which features a 200 megapixel camera. This announcement was made during an grant event held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden recently, says a press release.
During the event, several key figures like Zahirul Islam, Managing Director, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, Country Director of Honor Bangladesh, Guo Lang, Head of Business (Honor Bangladesh) Abdullah Al Mamun, GTM Manager  Shuvonker Golder and Sales Manager Tuhidur Rahman were present.
Smart Technologies (BD) Limited's Managing Director,  Zahirul Islam, stated, "Already HONOR has started its journey in Bangladesh market. And today we are releasing The HONOR 90 for our consumers. HONOR got separated from HUAWEI during 2020, and within only 3 years HONOR has grabbed the No. 1 position in China Market. Furthermore, very soon, all ranges of Honor's official products will be available throughout the country. To make the lives of technology enthusiasts easier and richer, Honor will provide various digital and multimedia experiences. This is because Honor is a dependable and affordable smartphone brand."
The Honor 90 smartphone, with its outstanding features, including a 200 megapixel quad-camera setup, was also introduced. The Honor 90 smartphone comes with a unique triple-rear camera setup, a 50 megapixel front camera sensor on a diamond cutting design display, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 66W super charging feature that can charge the phone from 0% to 100% in just 45 minutes. It also boasts a massive 5000mAh battery. The phone runs on Magic UI 7.1, based on Android 13, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It features a 6.7-inch Quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2664x1200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is available in two colors, Diamond Silver and Midnight Black and it weighs 183 grams. Prebooking of The HONOR 90 will begin from 17th October and with an exciting gift the prebook price of the Honor 90 smartphone is set at 56,999 Bangladeshi Taka.



