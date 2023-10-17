Video
Energypac, Nidec sign MoU to introduce wide range of solutions

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

Energypac Power Generation PLC becomes the authorized distributor of the leading manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and appliance motors and controls - Nidec Leroy-Somer- in Bangladesh.
An MoU signing ceremony was held between Energypac Power Generation PLC and Nidec Industrial Automation India Private Ltd. at Energy Point, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO, Energypac Power Generation PLC and Srinivasan R, Director - After Sale Service, Leroy-Somer, Nidec Industrial Automation India Private Ltd., signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Additionally, Mohammad Masum Parvez, Chief Business Officer, Power and Energy Division and Md. Afzal Hossain, Senior Manager, PED Service and Spares, Energypac, was also present at the signing ceremony.
Nidec Leroy-Somer is a world leader in electromechanical drive systems, electronic drive systems, and industrial alternators. Since 1919, Leroy-Somer has been present wherever people have needed to produce electricity and transmit movement. Now, under the signing agreement, people from Bangladesh will also be able to use Nidec's top-notch motors and alternators, which is a very important part of the generator. The solutions are reliable with innovative, providing a wide range of applications in all types of industries. Simultaneously, Energypac is also offering Nidec's spare parts, after-sales support, and warranty-related services for medium and high-voltage alternators (20 kVA to 4 MVA).
Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to partner with Nidec in offering their wide range of electric solutions here in Bangladesh. As the leading power engineering company in the country, we have always focused on enhancing consumer experiences. This partnership is yet another step forward in ensuring that our products and services will continue to be the customers' first choice."




