TikTok, 10 Minute School launch scholarship programmne for 15,000 BD students

TikTok has entered into a partnership with the 10 Minute School, one of the leading ed-tech platforms in Bangladesh, to launch the transformative #ExamReady digital learning programme.





This initiative is set to facilitate online education and distance learning for students in grades 8 to 10, including SSC candidates, addressing critical educational challenges in Bangladesh.





Driven by TikTok, the #ExamReady programme represents a bold step towards providing accessible, affordable, and comprehensive education to millions of Bangladeshi students.



In addition to the #ExamReady program, TikTok and the 10 Minute School will also initiate the #ExamReady Scholarship Programme. The program aims to provide online study grants to 15,000 deserving students from across Bangladesh, including high school students (grades 8-10) and SSC candidates, who comprise approximately 10-12 million students. The scholarships aim to alleviate financial barriers, ensuring that these students are #ExamReady for success.





Helena Lersch, TikTok's Vice President of Public Policy for Emerging Markets and Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This partnership with 10 Minute School promises digital access to quality education for everyone. We look forward to working together for the nationwide promotion of literacy, and to enable Bangladeshi students to use our platform to hone their knowledge and skills."





Ayman Sadiq, CEO and Founder of 10 Minute School, emphasized the program's core mission, stating, "Our primary goal with the ExamReady Scholarship Program is to empower students, helping them overcome challenges and achieve academic excellence. Through scholarships, we aim to provide equal access to quality study materials and offer mentorship to boost students' performance in their exams."





This partnership aims to provide a comprehensive educational support system that empowers students to overcome obstacles and excel academically. TikTok and the 10 Minute School are committed to breaking down geographical and financial barriers, fostering inclusivity and equity in education.





The collaboration between TikTok and 10 Minute School will yield over 400 unique educational videos, covering subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Mathematics, Bangla and English grammar, and ICT. These videos will also include study tips and exam hacks. The first round of content is slated to launch in October this year.