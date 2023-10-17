Video
IBTRA holds training course on treasury dealings

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) organised a training course titled 'Certification course on Treasury dealings' at Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) recently, says a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC inaugurated the training programme as Chief Guest.

Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA Presided over the program while K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank addressed the welcome speech.
Muhammad Abul Hashem, Executive Secretary, BAFEDA and Muhammed Abdul Qaiyum, Director, Monitory Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank attended the program as special guest.  In all 57 officials from different scheduled banks attended the training course.




