BASIS participates in GITEX GLOBAL 2023

GITEX GLOBAL 2023 is being held in UAE on October 16-20, 2023 to expand business in the IT sector. Five member companies of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) participated as exhibitors in this fair in collaboration with Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).The world's largest IT exhibition hosted its 43rd edition this year across two mega venues - Dubai's World Trade Center and Dubai Harbour. GITEX GLOBAL 2023 is organized to explore various technological solutions in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobility, sustainable tech and more. More than 6000 renowned IT companies from more than 170 countries are presenting their services in this fair which is the largest information technology and start-up based fair in the world.BASIS member companies including Advanced Software Development, ASTGD, Bdtask Limited,Ethics Advance Technology Ltd. and Sazim Tech Ltd. participated in the fair. BASIS members will participate in various conferences, seminars, workshops and B2B meetings in the fair to expand business with different countries.BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed said, "We participate in various fairs and events held in different countries to expand business abroad in the IT sector. In continuation of that, through our participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2023, we hope to create connections between investors and IT professionals from different countries. Companies from more than 170 countries are participating in this fair and exhibiting their services. As a result, our members will have a clearer understanding of current global business trends. "However, this year's GITEX GLOBAL 2023 marks the 43rd edition of the world's most established and iconic large-scale exhibition - which has evolved into a conference center for collaborating technology makers, investors and enthusiasts. The participants of the fair can connect with a variety of investors and IT professionals through this fair to expand their IT and ITES related businesses globally with ease. The aim of organizing this fair is to bring together the world's most innovative enterprises to advance business, economy, society and culture.