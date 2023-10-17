DSE, CSE gained on Monday

The main index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the main capital market of the country, increased by 2 points on Monday. Another capital market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) index increased by 3 points.According to DSE data, 7 crore 42 lakh 6 thousand 88 shares, mutual funds and bonds of 319 institutions changed hands on DSE on Monday. In that DSE transaction was Tk 486.7 crore. Tk 387.37 crore was traded on Sunday.On this day, the share price of 78 companies decreased against the increase in the share price of 66 companies in DSE. And the share price of 175 companies remains unchanged.DSE's main index DSEX fell by 2 points to 6,265 points. In addition to the main index, the DSES Shariah index rose by 1.76 points to 1,258 points. DS-30 index decreased by 2.45 points to 2,136 points.The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Gemini Sea Food, Sea Pearl Beach, Union Insurance, Fu-Wang Food, Eastern Insurance, Deshbandhu Polymer, Square Pharma, Fine Foods, Sonali Ansh Industries and Khan Brothers PP.The top 10 companies with price hikes are:- Khan Brothers PP, Deshbandhu Polymers, Fine Foods, Miracle Industries, Oimax Electrode, Eastern Lubricants, Libra Infusion, Renwick, Central Pharma and Alif Industries.The top 10 companies in price reduction are:- Crystal Insurance, Union Insurance, Navana Pharma, Paramount Insurance, Republic Insurance, BSC, Tashrifa Industries, Northern Insurance, GQ Ballpen and Chartered Life Insurance.On the other hand, the main index of CSE increased by 3.18 points to 18,540 points. Shares and units of 134 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the price increased for 30, decreased for 47 and remained unchanged for 57.At the end of the day, Tk 19.84 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Tk 15.79 crore was traded on Sunday.