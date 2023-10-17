Video
Southeast Bank hands over financial grant to BSMRAU

Published : Tuesday, 17 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Ltd has provided financial grant to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) for research and development of new technologies in the agriculture sector under special CSR fund, says a press release.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd recently handed over the financial grant to Professor Dr. Md. 

Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University. Other officials of both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.




