AUS vs SL Match Prediction – Who will win?







Australia have faced India and South Africa in the tournament so far and has succumbed to hefty losses in both games. On the other hand, Sri Lanka faced South Africa and Pakistan in the competition so far and have ended up on the losing side. As game 14 approaches, it will be interesting to see how Australia and Sri Lanka approach the all-important encounter as it can prove to be a do-or-die situation for both teams in the ongoing marquee event, CricTracker reports.



Match 14 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 will feature a clash between Australia (AUS) and Sri Lanka (SL) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Monday, October 16. Speaking of their World Cup campaign, both sides have put in below-par performances in the tournament so far and will be in search of their first win.Australia have faced India and South Africa in the tournament so far and has succumbed to hefty losses in both games. On the other hand, Sri Lanka faced South Africa and Pakistan in the competition so far and have ended up on the losing side. As game 14 approaches, it will be interesting to see how Australia and Sri Lanka approach the all-important encounter as it can prove to be a do-or-die situation for both teams in the ongoing marquee event, CricTracker reports.



The pitches at the Ekana Cricket Stadium are one of the few bowler-friendly pitches in India. Hence, the runs are hard to come by for the batters on such a surface, and with the pitch becoming a little balanced with time, spinners could flourish. Opting to bowl first could be a wise decision keeping in sight the target and the calculative chase as a result.



Probable Playing XI

Australia (AUS):



David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood



Sri Lanka (SL):



Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka



Probable Best Performers:

The pitches at the Ekana Cricket Stadium are one of the few bowler-friendly pitches in India. Hence, the runs are hard to come by for the batters on such a surface, and with the pitch becoming a little balanced with time, spinners could flourish. Opting to bowl first could be a wise decision keeping in sight the target and the calculative chase as a result.David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh HazlewoodPathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka





Probable Best Batter: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)



Ace Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne could be the best batter in the side’s upcoming clash against Sri Lanka. Notably, Labuschagne was the highest run-getter for Australia in their previous game against South Africa. Scoring 46 runs in 74 deliveries. Furthermore, he is one of their most in-form batters as well. His performance against Sri Lanka will definitely come in handy.



Also Check: Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023



Probable Best Bowler: Glenn Maxwell (Australia)



Australia’s Glenn Maxwell could be the best bowler in match 14 of the ODI World Cup 2023. Especially on a turning track, Maxwell’s performance could be crucial to Australia.





SR



