BSC Ansar Camp inaugurated in Ctg

State Minister of Shipping and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP inaugurated the BSC Ansar Camp at Kaibalyadham site owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation on Sunday in Chattogram.In order to strengthen security, an Ansar camp and three guard posts have been set up at Kaibalyadham with the technical assistance of Chattogram Drydock Limited.Among others, Senior Secretary of Shipping Ministry Md Mostafa Kamal, Managing Director of BSC Commodore Md Ziaul Haque, Managing Director of Chattogram Drydock Limited, Assistant Commissioner land (Kattli Circle), Commandant of Chattogram District Ansar, Zone Commander of Chattogram Ansar North and members of the BSC Board of Directors were also present in the inauguration ceremony.Mohammad Ashraful Amin, Deputy Secretary and General Manager (Administration), BSC conducted the inaugural ceremony.