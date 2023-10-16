Journalist Aminur Rahman passes away

Senior journalist Aminur Rahman Taj passed away on Monday morning at his residence in the capital at the age of 69.
He died at about 10:10am at his Malibagh Chowdhuripara residence, his younger brother Miraz confirmed, adding that, Aminur Rahman had returned home three days ago from National Heart Foundation.
On October 7, Aminur Rahman suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to Khidmah Hospital. Later, he was shifted to the National Heart Foundation and had been in Coronary Care Unit (CCU).
He was the acting editor of Ajker Danil Patrika and a permanent member of the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association.
Taj passed HSC from Notre Dame College in 1975. He graduated from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft