Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Journalist Aminur Rahman passes away

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:08 PM  Count : 223
Observer Online Report

Journalist Aminur Rahman passes away

Journalist Aminur Rahman passes away



Senior journalist Aminur Rahman Taj passed away on Monday morning at his residence in the capital at the age of 69.

He died at about 10:10am at his Malibagh Chowdhuripara residence, his younger brother Miraz confirmed, adding that, Aminur Rahman had returned home three days ago from National Heart Foundation.

On October 7, Aminur Rahman suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to Khidmah Hospital. Later, he was shifted to the National Heart Foundation and had been in Coronary Care Unit (CCU).
He was the acting editor of Ajker Danil Patrika and a permanent member of the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association.

Taj passed HSC from Notre Dame College in 1975. He graduated from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University.

TF

Related Topics

Death   Journalist  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Journalist Aminur Rahman passes away
BNP to hold youth rally at Nayapaltan
President leaves for Singapore for treatment
Metro rail services resume after 3-day


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft