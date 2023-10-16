UP member 'beaten to death' in Jhenidah

A UP member was allegedly beaten to death and two others were injured by opponents at Shailkupa upazila in Jhenidah district early Monday.The incident happened at Abaipur village around 4 am.The deceased was Habibur Rahman Ripon, 43, member of Abaipur UP. He was the legal affairs secretary of Abaipur Union Unit Awami League.According to locals, Habibur Rahman Ripon and his associates were returning home riding on motorcycles early in the morning. When they crossed Abaipur Bazar on the way, their opposing supporters attacked them. Three people were injured.They were rescued and taken to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Habibur Rahman dead.Jhenaidah-1 MP and District Awami League President Abdul Hyee said, ''I demand punishment for those who beat my supporter Habibur Rahman to death.''Jhenidah Police Shailkupa Circle Assistant Superintendent Amit Kumar Barman said that additional police have been deployed in the area in this incident. Legal action is under process, the police added.