Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Health

Global Covid-19 cases now close to 697 million

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 10:01 AM  Count : 209
Observer Online Desk

Global Covid-19 cases now close to 697 million

Global Covid-19 cases now close to 697 million

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases is gradually nearing 697 million.

According to the latest global data, the total Covid-19 case count is 696,615,028, while the death toll reached 6,926,166 this morning.

The US has reported 108,926,862 Covid-19 cases so far, while 1,178,851 people have died from the virus in the country — both highest counts globally, UNB reports.

India logged 27 new Covid-19 cases while the active cases were recorded at 340, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The country’s death toll has been recorded at 5,32,037,

France and Germany have registered 40,138,560 and 38,514,765 Covid-19 cases so far, occupying the third and fourth positions in the world number-wise, and 167,642 and 176,314 people have died in the European countries, as per Worldometer.

Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 5 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,045,843, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,477 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily Covid-19 test positivity rate stood at 0.98 percent as 509 samples were tested in Bangladesh.

SR

Related Topics

Global   Covid-19  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Global Covid-19 cases now close to 697 million
11 dengue patients die; 2,363 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Ten patients die from dengue, 2,047 hospitalised in 24hrs
13 more die from dengue, 2,344 hospitalised in 24hr
13 more dengue patients die, death toll now 1,122
Dengue death toll crosses 1100-mark in Bangladesh
13 more die of dengue, 9 in Dhaka alone
10 die from dengue in 24 hours


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft