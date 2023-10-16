Metro rail services resume after 3-day

Video
Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 9:45 AM  Count : 318
Observer Online Report

After three days' of suspension, the authorities resumed metro rail services on Monday (October 16) morning.

Due to system integration test of the rail ahead of its official operations from Uttara to Motijheel, the train services were shut for three days from October 13-15.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd Company deputy managing director Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan said that the entire metro rail route will be inaugurated to integrate Uttara and Agargaon section. It took three days to integrate the entire system connecting the Uttara-Agargaon section with the Agargaon-Motijheel section.
The metro rail service from Uttara to Agargaon was opened on December 28, 2022 and all stations in this section have already been operational.

Currently, the metro rail operates from 8am-8pm daily.

TF

