Australia-Sri Lanka ready to battle







Australia and Sri Lanka are ready to battle it out at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana (BRSBAVE) Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost out to Pakistan as the team won the match by 6 wickets. Sri Lankans also faced a crushing defeat at the hands of South Africa, which defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs in Delhi. South Africa set a target of 429 runs, said to be the highest team total in ODI World Cup history.





Australia vs Sri Lanka pitch report



The Ekana Stadium pitch is known for its slow pace, making it advantageous for the spinners as the pitch provides good bounce. The pitch will likely make it challenging for batsmen to play in line and score runs.





Squads:



Australia



Pat Cummins (Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green,

Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa





Sri Lanka





Kusal Mendis (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dunith Wellalage, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara.





ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has been a challenge for both the strong runners as they lost their first two matches of the tournament.On October 12, South Africa won against Australia by a massive margin of 134 runs. The Aussies also struggled in their clash against India as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's partnership led India to victory.