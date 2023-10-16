Video
Prof Maksud Kamal appointed VC of Dhaka University

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
DU Correspondent

ASM Maksud Kamal, a Professor of Disaster Science and Climate Resilience Department, has been appointed as the 29th Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University. A notification issued from the Education Ministry, following President and also DU Chancellor's instruction confirmed the matter on Sunday. Prof Kamal will succeed Prof Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, who has served a two-year term as vice chancellor and will return to teaching at the Department of Islamic History and Culture.

Prof Kamal is currently serving as the Pro-VC (Academic) of the Dhaka University since June, 2020.

He will take the charge of Vice-Chancellor from November 4, said the notification.

Although it was supposed to hold a panel election before the end of the current vice-chancellor's tenure, but the President directly appointed Prof Kamal for the post.

The notification said that Prof Kamal was appointed as DU Vice-Chancellor temporarily under the Article 11 (2) of the Dhaka University Order, 1973.

He was elected President of DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) four times. He was also the Convener of the Awami League backed teachers' association, Blue Panel at the university.

He is the younger brother of former Awami League law maker and also Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister late AKM Shahzahan Kamal.

Kamal's academic journey has taken him from Bangladesh to institutions such as the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan and the University of Twente in the Netherlands for higher studies.




