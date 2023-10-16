Video
Home Front Page

Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir walk out of jail

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Human rights organisation Odhikar's Secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and Director Nasiruddin Elan walked out of Dhaka Central Jail on bail on Sunday. They were freed around 7:05pm, Dhaka Central Jail Senior Jail Superintendent (Acting), Subhash Kumar Ghosh, told the Daily  Observer.

The Jail Superintendent said that the bail order of Adilur and Nasir reached the jail gate at around 5:00pm.

After coming out from jail, they said, we waged movement for justice, we continue for establishing justice.

On October 10 the High Court granted bail to Adilur and Nasir in a case filed under the ICT Act, in which they were sentenced to two years' imprisonment by a trial court.

The two were sued for running "a distorted report and doctored images" on the police action at a Hefajat-e-Islam rally on May 5-6, 2013, in the capital's Motijheel.

On June 10, 2013, the Detective Branch of police filed a general diary with Gulshan Police Station in this connection, which was later converted into a case.

 Odhikar's report claimed that 61 people died in the wee hours of May 6 when the law enforcers flushed several thousand Hefajat activists out of the Shapla Chattar in the capital's Motijheel.

The government put the number of deaths at 13.

After probing the case, the DB on September 4 in 2013, pressed charges against Adilur and Nasir.



