Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:12 PM
Russia requests UNSC voting for resolution on Middle East today

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 15:  Russia has requested voting in the UN Security Council on its resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 16, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on the X social network.

"Just an update on our draft of humanitarian resolution on Gaza. We circulated it among the members of the Security Council yesterday and asked for a vote on Monday," Polyansky said.

"We expect Brazilian Presidency of the Council to confirm this shortly. For our colleagues from UN member states: the text is open for co-sponsorship at the delegate portal.     � TASS




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
