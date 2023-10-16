Russia requests UNSC voting for resolution on Middle East today

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 15: Russia has requested voting in the UN Security Council on its resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 16, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on the X social network."Just an update on our draft of humanitarian resolution on Gaza. We circulated it among the members of the Security Council yesterday and asked for a vote on Monday," Polyansky said."We expect Brazilian Presidency of the Council to confirm this shortly. For our colleagues from UN member states: the text is open for co-sponsorship at the delegate portal. � TASS