Russia requests UNSC voting for resolution on Middle East today

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 15: Russia has requested voting in the UN Security Council on its resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 16, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on the X social network.
"Just an update on our draft of humanitarian resolution on Gaza. We circulated it among the members of the Security Council yesterday and asked for a vote on Monday," Polyansky said.
"We expect Brazilian Presidency of the Council to confirm this shortly. For our colleagues from UN member states: the text is open for co-sponsorship at the delegate portal. � TASS
