BD urges Int'l community to ensure humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh on Sunday urged the international community to ensure supply of humanitarian assistance in the besieged Gaza to avoid humanitarian disaster.

Bangladesh also urged the international community to work for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on UNSC resolutions for a just and lasting solution and enduring peace in the region.

"Bangladesh has strongly condemned the growing civilian casualties including women and children as well as disproportionate use of force by Israel in Gaza," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the statement after Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef S Y Ramadan met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at his office.

Appreciating wholehearted support from Bangladeshis, Palestinian Ambassador Ramadan said they need full support and solidarity, noting that Israel must stop the ongoing genocide against Palestinian people.

"Believe me, we don't want your money but want your full support and love. Palestine wants the world to be on Palestine's side. Genocide and crimes against humanity must stop. What's happening is unacceptable," he told reporters.

On Thursday, the Palestine Embassy in Dhaka hosted 15 of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states' ambassadors and charge d'Affaires who expressed solidarity and support for the people of Palestine and their legitimate struggle against the Zionist occupation.

 At the same time, thousands of young Bangladeshis also attended the gathering for the same reason.

 "It was overwhelming to see the love, support and respect of our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters towards their brothers and sisters in Palestine," said the ambassador on Thursday.




