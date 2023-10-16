Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US pre-election mission suggests dialogue, favourable electoral atmosphere, free media

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Diplomatic Correspondent

The joint US pre-election assessment mission has strongly recommended that the authorities establish an environment conducive to meaningful political competition for all parties. This includes enhancing the independence and effectiveness of election management.

"Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture, with the upcoming elections serving as a litmus test for the nation's dedication to upholding democratic values, ensuring a participatory, and competitive political process. The International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), in their capacity as a joint US pre-election assessment mission, emphasized the imperative of genuine, good-faith dialogues in the lead-up to the January 2024 elections and beyond," stated in a release on Sunday.

From October 8 to October 11, 2023, the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) convened a bipartisan, international delegation to conduct an unbiased and impartial evaluation of the electoral preparations leading up to Bangladesh's forthcoming 12th parliamentary election. The delegation's objectives were to scrutinize elements that might impact the credibility and sustainability of the electoral process, as well as to provide recommendations aimed at enhancing the likelihood of inclusive, transparent, and peaceful elections, while bolstering public trust in the entire process.

Karl F. Inderfurth, Co-Chair of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) said, "Our foremost concern centres on the absence of productive dialogue among pivotal political stakeholders."

The mission offers its recommendations as a comprehensive roadmap aimed at facilitating progress toward credible, inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent elections. These recommendations are centred on five key elements: (a) Encourage moderate rhetoric and foster open and substantive dialogue on critical election issues (b) Safeguard freedom of expression and ensure an open civic space where dissent is not only tolerated but respected (c) Demonstrate a commitment to nonviolence and hold those responsible for political violence accountable (d) Establish conditions that enable all political parties to engage in substantive and meaningful competition including reinforcing the autonomy of election management (e) Cultivate a culture that encourages inclusive and active electoral participation among citizens.

The delegation presented the following recommendations as a roadmap for advancing Bangladesh's democracy by fostering credible, inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent elections.

In formulating these recommendations, the delegation engaged in discussions with a wide array of stakeholders, including government officials, the Election Commission, party leaders representing various political perspectives, civil society representatives, current and former female parliamentarians, advocates for youth, individuals with disabilities, and religious minority communities as well as members of the media, legal experts, and representatives of the international and diplomatic communities.

The delegation said that "Bangladesh's remarkable economic growth and a deep-rooted commitment to democratic principles have laid a sturdy foundation for the nation to realize its 2041 vision of becoming a developed country. However, they also acknowledged that the prevailing political environment presents several challenges to the integrity of the electoral process.

 These challenges encompass unyielding and win-lose politics, heightened and inflammatory rhetoric, incidents of political violence, a pervasive atmosphere of insecurity and apprehension, the narrowing of civic space and restrictions on freedom of expression, as well as a deficit of trust among citizens, political leaders, and other stakeholders."

The delegation noted that women, youth, and other marginalized groups encounter substantial barriers hindering their active participation in the electoral process.

"We appreciate all those who shared their views freely about the challenges and opportunities that exist in Bangladesh for holding inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent elections," said Bonnie Glick (IRI Co-Chair).

"We departed from these discussions with apprehensions about the electoral landscape, yet optimistic that our recommendations can contribute to enhancing the electoral process."

The delegation acknowledged that the people of Bangladesh will ultimately be the ones to determine the credibility and legitimacy of their elections, as well as the progress of their nation's democratic development.

Consequently, the delegation presented this pre-election statement in the spirit of bolstering and fortifying democratic institutions in Bangladesh.

Members of the joint delegation included Bonnie Glick (IRI Co-Chair), Former Deputy USAID Administrator; Karl F Inderfurth (NDI Co-Chair), Former Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs; Maria Chin Abdullah, Former Member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia; Jamil Jaffer, Former Associate Counsel to the President of the United States; Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division; and Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director, Asia-Pacific. The delegates were joined by technical and country experts from NDI and IRI.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Afghanistan defeat champions England
Movement on right track, no election without voters this time, says Fakhrul
Prof Maksud Kamal appointed VC of Dhaka University
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir walk out of jail
Russia requests UNSC voting for resolution on Middle East today
EU to send 4-member team in Nov to monitor election
BD urges Int'l community to ensure humanitarian assistance to Gaza
US pre-election mission suggests dialogue, favourable electoral atmosphere, free media


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft