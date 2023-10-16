US pre-election mission suggests dialogue, favourable electoral atmosphere, free media

The joint US pre-election assessment mission has strongly recommended that the authorities establish an environment conducive to meaningful political competition for all parties. This includes enhancing the independence and effectiveness of election management."Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture, with the upcoming elections serving as a litmus test for the nation's dedication to upholding democratic values, ensuring a participatory, and competitive political process. The International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), in their capacity as a joint US pre-election assessment mission, emphasized the imperative of genuine, good-faith dialogues in the lead-up to the January 2024 elections and beyond," stated in a release on Sunday.From October 8 to October 11, 2023, the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) convened a bipartisan, international delegation to conduct an unbiased and impartial evaluation of the electoral preparations leading up to Bangladesh's forthcoming 12th parliamentary election. The delegation's objectives were to scrutinize elements that might impact the credibility and sustainability of the electoral process, as well as to provide recommendations aimed at enhancing the likelihood of inclusive, transparent, and peaceful elections, while bolstering public trust in the entire process.Karl F. Inderfurth, Co-Chair of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) said, "Our foremost concern centres on the absence of productive dialogue among pivotal political stakeholders."The mission offers its recommendations as a comprehensive roadmap aimed at facilitating progress toward credible, inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent elections. These recommendations are centred on five key elements: (a) Encourage moderate rhetoric and foster open and substantive dialogue on critical election issues (b) Safeguard freedom of expression and ensure an open civic space where dissent is not only tolerated but respected (c) Demonstrate a commitment to nonviolence and hold those responsible for political violence accountable (d) Establish conditions that enable all political parties to engage in substantive and meaningful competition including reinforcing the autonomy of election management (e) Cultivate a culture that encourages inclusive and active electoral participation among citizens.The delegation presented the following recommendations as a roadmap for advancing Bangladesh's democracy by fostering credible, inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent elections.In formulating these recommendations, the delegation engaged in discussions with a wide array of stakeholders, including government officials, the Election Commission, party leaders representing various political perspectives, civil society representatives, current and former female parliamentarians, advocates for youth, individuals with disabilities, and religious minority communities as well as members of the media, legal experts, and representatives of the international and diplomatic communities.The delegation said that "Bangladesh's remarkable economic growth and a deep-rooted commitment to democratic principles have laid a sturdy foundation for the nation to realize its 2041 vision of becoming a developed country. However, they also acknowledged that the prevailing political environment presents several challenges to the integrity of the electoral process.These challenges encompass unyielding and win-lose politics, heightened and inflammatory rhetoric, incidents of political violence, a pervasive atmosphere of insecurity and apprehension, the narrowing of civic space and restrictions on freedom of expression, as well as a deficit of trust among citizens, political leaders, and other stakeholders."The delegation noted that women, youth, and other marginalized groups encounter substantial barriers hindering their active participation in the electoral process."We appreciate all those who shared their views freely about the challenges and opportunities that exist in Bangladesh for holding inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent elections," said Bonnie Glick (IRI Co-Chair)."We departed from these discussions with apprehensions about the electoral landscape, yet optimistic that our recommendations can contribute to enhancing the electoral process."The delegation acknowledged that the people of Bangladesh will ultimately be the ones to determine the credibility and legitimacy of their elections, as well as the progress of their nation's democratic development.Consequently, the delegation presented this pre-election statement in the spirit of bolstering and fortifying democratic institutions in Bangladesh.Members of the joint delegation included Bonnie Glick (IRI Co-Chair), Former Deputy USAID Administrator; Karl F Inderfurth (NDI Co-Chair), Former Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs; Maria Chin Abdullah, Former Member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia; Jamil Jaffer, Former Associate Counsel to the President of the United States; Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division; and Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director, Asia-Pacific. The delegates were joined by technical and country experts from NDI and IRI.