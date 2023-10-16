Army to be deployed during polls: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Sunday that army would be deployed during the upcoming general election to be held in January."The election schedule will be declared in November keeping 45 days in hands. But, the specific date cannot be told now. I think the atmosphere for holding a free and fair election is prevailing in the country. But, armed forces will be deployed during the election like in the previous elections," he told reporters in response to a query at his Nirbachan Bhaban office at Agargaon in the capital.He said, "The army were deployed in all elections in our country earlier. There will be no exception this time. He (Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal) also said it in his speech."During the general election held on December 30, 2018, armed forces were deployed from December 24 to January 2 as striking force. A total of 414 platoons (30 soldiers comprise a platoon) of army were deployed at 389 upazilas while 48 platoons of the Navy were deployed in 18 upazilas.In the election of 2014, 50,000 army troops were deployed as striking force to assist the law enforcement agencies.Alamgir said, "We are taking the preparations to hold the election in accordance with the Constitution. As per Constitution, we see that the atmosphere is now congenial to hold the election. The Constitution empowered the Election Commission to hold the election within 90 days of expiry of parliament.""We are working to ensure presence of the foreign observers. The foreign observers will come from different countries. To ensure their entrance and security, support of the government is needed. We are also inviting foreign observers. We will allow those who will want to observe the election," he added.In response to a query about disbursement of ballot papers, he said, "It's not been decided. But, the ballot papers will be sent in the morning where it's possible. The ballots would be sent a day ago, where it's needed. The decision would be finalised during finalisation of the polls schedule."Regarding the CEC's statement about arrest in the political cases, he said, "We will ensure that no one is harassed politically after announcement of polls schedule. If there is any allegation against anyone, he/she can be arrested with the prior permission of the courts. No one can be arrested for harassing politically after announcement of polls schedule without permission of the court."Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police, civil and police administrations will do their duties as per rule, he added.