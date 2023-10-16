Quader hints at dialogue if BNP lifts conditions

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, on Sunday gave indication of holding dialogue with the opposition parties, if BNP withdraws its four conditions.While talking to journalists about the recommendations of the US pre-election observation team at the Secretariat, he gave the indication.The US team recommended that the political parties should engage in meaningful dialogue to ensure a credible, participatory and violence-free national election in Bangladesh."If BNP withdraws its four conditions, then the issue of dialogue will be considered," he said."We have no thoughts on a conditional dialogue. The four conditions set out by BNP in their movement ahead of the next national election are: resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, dissolution of parliament, resignation of the Election Commission, and holding polls under a non-party caretaker government," he mentioned.The US pre-election assessment mission has made five recommendations as a roadmap for progress toward credible, inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent elections.On March 6, Quader ruled out any immediate prospect of holding dialogue between ruling Awami League and main opposition BNP.After a reporter asked about the possibility, Quader said, "I don't see any necessity of a dialogue."