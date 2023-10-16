Video
BGB recovers 150,000 Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent


Cox's Bazar, Oct, 15:  Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive recovered 150,000 contraband Yaba pills in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on Saturday night.

According to a media release signed by Lt Col Md Mohiuddin, commander of the BGB-2, a team of the border force took position at Nazirpara area along Myanmar border under Teknaf upazila tipped-off that a consignment of Yaba would be smuggled into Bangladesh by a boat through the Naf River.
The BGB personnel signaled a wooden boat carrying three people when it was heading towards the Bangladesh border in the river, it reads.  

Sensing the presence of the law enforcement agencies, the suspected drug peddlers jumped into the river and fled leaving the boat.

Later, 150,000 Yaba pills stashed in a polythene bag in the boat were recovered and the operation continued till 11.30 pm to arrest the drug smugglers but failed, the release added.



