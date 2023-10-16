Video
Court summons BNP adviser for derogatory remarks against judge in Khaleda's case

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent


The High Court (HC) has issued a summons on Sunday for BNP chairperson's adviser and former lawmaker, Habibur Rahman Habib, ordering him to appear before the court on November 6th. This summons comes in response to a derogatory comment made by him about the judge who sentenced Khaleda Zia in two corruption cases.

A division bench of the HC, comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Rajik-Al-Jalil, issued this order after the prosecution brought the matter to the court's attention.
The HC bench has also issued a rule, requiring the BNP leader to provide an explanation as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him for his derogatory comment about Justice Akhtaruzzaman. Justice Akhtaruzzaman, who is now an HC judge, was the one who convicted and sentenced Khaleda Zia to 5 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust cases on February 8, 2018 when he was a lower court judge.

Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan revealed that in a video clip circulated on social media, Habibur Rahman had made a statement in which he suggested that Justice Akhtaruzzaman must die and be buried, only to have his body exhumed for the purpose of sentencing Khaleda Zia.

The state lawyer said, "We drew the court's attention to the statement made by the accused. The High Court, after hearing the matter, passed the initial order. The remarks he made are so indecent that no educated politician should make such statements."



