Air Force training aircraft crashes in Bogura

A training aircraft from the Bangladesh Air Force crashed in Bogura, but no casualties resulted from the accident.The jet crashed in Kahalu Upazila's Baramahar village near the Bogura Airport around 1:00 pm on Sunday.The pilots onboard the aircraft are safe, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)."The PT-6 training aircraft of the Air Force experienced an accident during training near Bogura airfield," the ISPR said.A witness said the green aircraft suddenly broke through the trees and crashed to the ground, drawing a crowd of onlookers.Air Force personnel were later sent to the scene to conduct rescue operations, according to Mahmud Hasan, chief of Kahalu Police Station.Authorities were alerted about the training aircraft crash by Bogura Airport authorities, he said, adding the Air Force has secured the accident site.