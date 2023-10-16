Video
Perform duties to face challenges: DMP Chief to policemen

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent


Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman on Sunday asked all police personnel to be vigilant and perform duties to face challenges.

"Many challenges may come. Everyone has to be alert and perform duties with utmost sincerity to face those challenges.
 Maintaining law and order and protecting people's life and property is our main job and sacred responsibility," he said.

Addressing a special roll call meeting at the Public Order Management (POM) Police Lines in city's Mirpur, Habibur Rahman said the police are ever ready to face any challenge.

"We are a disciplined force. We are in police service to work for the people. It is impossible to keep others well if we ourselves cannot not stay well," he added.

The DMP chief said that he does not want that complainants to come against the police.

He said, "We are a disciplined force. None can get away by committing a crime."

He listened to everyone's problems and demands during the special roll call and gave instant solutions to some issues and asked the concerned people to solve other issues.

After the roll call he visited barracks, mess and kitchen of the police lines.

He also gave directions to the officials to improve the quality of food.

Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhter; Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and officers of various ranks were present.




