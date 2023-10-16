No comment on US mission's recommendations, says Momen
Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said they have nothing to make any comment like - yes or no - regarding the recommendations made by the US pre-election assessment delegation comprised of representatives from International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI).
Momen said many foreigners take fun of discussing elections issues and some media also inspire them. He said they are always ready to discuss with all and in the MoFA they are having continuous dialogue.
Responding to another question, Momen said they want voters, not depending on foreign observers. He also said they do not go to the foreigners but foreigners come to Bangladesh to discuss bilateral and Rohingya issues. �UNB
