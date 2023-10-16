Jamaat demands election under caretaker govt

Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday brought out a procession at Motijheel in Dhaka on Sunday demanding election under a caretaker government and immediate release of all leaders and activists including its chief Dr. Shafiqur Rahman.Hundreds of leaders and activists of Jamaat led by Nurul Islam Bulbul, Amir of the party's Dhaka South City unit and a member of central executive committee, brought out the procession from Shapla Chattar area at 10 am that ended at Ittefaq intersection. They vowed to not to leave the streets until restoring the rights of people through ousting the current government. �UNB