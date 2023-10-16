Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Chief Justice calls on Prez

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

The newly appointed Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan on Sunday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

This was Obaidul Hassan's first meeting with the president since he was appointed the 24th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on the 12th of last month.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin said that the chief justice informed the president about the overall activities of the Supreme Court.

Congratulating the new CJ, the president expressed hope that under his leadership, the development of the judiciary will be accelerated.

The chief justice briefed the president about the long-term plan for the development of the judiciary.

Besides, he said that necessary initiatives are being taken to increase the training facilities of judges.

During the meeting, Shahabuddin expressed satisfaction with the overall activities of the Supreme Court.

The president said that the government will continue to co-operate in the implementation of the activities undertaken for the development of the judiciary.

Secretaries concerned to the President's Office Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Secretary (Attached) Md. Wahidul Islam Khan were present during the        meeting.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Total Solar eclipse: Ring of fire sweeps over Americas
No comment on US mission's recommendations, says Momen
Jamaat demands election under caretaker govt
Chief Justice calls on Prez
HC dissatisfied over probe report
President leaves for Singapore today for treatment
Test run likely on Nov 2
Submission of probe report extended for 104th time


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft