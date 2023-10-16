Video
Sultanas Death In RAB Custody

HC dissatisfied over probe report

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the probe report submitted by the high-level investigation committee on the death of Union land office employee Sultana Jasmine in RAB custody in Naogaon.

"The report is unclear. It did not include anything regarding the process of detaining Sultana Jasmine. The report also failed to say whether her relatives were informed after her (Jasmine) detention. Therefore, the court is not satisfied with the report," a bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-ul-Islam made the remarks after seeing the report.

The bench, however, did not disclose the details of the report. It fixed November 29, for the next hearing on the rule issued by it earlier over the matter.

Advocate Manoj Kumar Bhowmick appeared for the writ petitioner.

Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas, Assistant Attorney General Abul Kalam Khan Dawood and Assistant Attorney General Taufiq Sajwar Partha appeared for the state.

Advocate Manoj Kumar Bhowmick said the bench expressed dissatisfaction over the probe report as some key information was missing from it.

On April 5, the bench issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain why Sultana's detention by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials without any case should not be declared as illegal and unconstitutional.

In the rule, the bench asked the officials concerned to show causes as to why they should not be directed to take action against the RAB personnel  who had picked up Sultana.

The bench issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Monoj Kumar Bhaumik.

On the same day, the bench directed the Cabinet Secretary to form a high-powered committee, comprising of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Naogaon and a Judicial Officer nominated by the District Judge of Naogaon, to conduct enquiry into the incident.




