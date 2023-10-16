President leaves for Singapore today for treatment

President Mohammmed Shahabuddin will leave for Singapore Monday morning to undergo medical treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital."A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd, carrying the President and his entourage members, will leave Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport for Singapore at 8:30 am," President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS on Sunday.The Head of State is expected to return home on October 30 after taking treatment. �BSS