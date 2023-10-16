Test run likely on Nov 2

Nurul AminCHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: The test run of train from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is expected to be held on November 2 while the opening date is scheduled on November 12.Earlier, the test run was scheduled to be held on October 15 from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar as the renovation works of the old Kalurghat Bridge are going on.Presently, the authority has decided to run train directly from Chattogram, said the Project Director Engineer Sabuktagin.For this reason the renovation works of the Kalurghat Bridge have been progressing fast to complete it by October.The Railway Minister M Nurul Islam Sujan will visit the site on Monday to see the actual position of the project.Project Director said that the Prime Minister will open the rail movement on the route on November 12.The minister will visit the ongoing renovation works of Kalurghat Bridge, Dohazari Railway Station. Then he will inspect the recently completed rail line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar. He will also visit the iconic aail station at Cox's Bazar on the day.Meanwhile, the 101 km long railway track's linking works of the much expected rail line of Doahazari-Cox's Bazar have been completed on October 9.The services will run with high-quality coaches for tourists in Cox's Bazar. A new project has been taken to implement this and 54 coaches will be purchased under this project, which is designed with wide windows, sources said.The project includes eight stations along the 101-km railway line at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar.To facilitate this, three big bridges have been constructed on Sangu, Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers. Besides, 43 small bridges, 201 culverts and 144 level crossings have been constructed on the railway. A flyover will be constructed in Keochia area of Satkania thana and two highway crossings in Ramu and Cox's Bazar areas. An overpass of 50 metres and three underpasses are being constructed for the movement of elephants and other wildlife.A spectacular iconic railway station has been constructed on 29 acres of land in the Hajipara area of Jhelongja Union, seven kilometers east-north of Cox's Bazar Sadar. The station has been modeled after a beach oyster. The area of the six-storey station building is 1,82,000 square feet. Three platforms of 650 metres in length and 12 meters in width have been constructed near the iconic building. At least 46,000 people can travel through this station a day.